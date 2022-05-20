For the first time in program history, the University of Hawaii baseball team clinched a winning record in Big West Conference play with a 7-4 victory over UC San Diego on Friday.

Hawaii improves to 25-21 overall and 16-9 in Big West games. The Rainbow Warriors, who played their first Big West season in 2013, had never gone above .500 in conference play prior to Friday. With five conference games to go in the Big West season, the ‘Bows are guaranteed a winning record with Friday’s win.

The Rainbow Warriors amassed 15 hits as a team on Friday, led by Cole Cabrera and Nainoa Cardinez, who both hit home runs. Cabrera had two hits and three RBI, while Cardinez tied Jordan Donahue with a team-high three hits.

In his new role as the Friday night starter, Kamehameha alum Li’i Pontes got the win for the ‘Bows after allowing four runs and six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. Tai Atkins, Buddie Pindel and Dalton Renne held the Tritons scoreless in relief. Renne, who entered with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, got the final two outs to record the save.

For UC San Diego (23-28, 12-13), Ryan McNally had a team-high three hits, while starter Austin Smith took the loss after allowing seven hits and four runs in two innings.

The Rainbow Warriors and Tritons continue their series on Saturday at 11 a.m. HST.