On Saturday, the University of Hawaii baseball team continued to stay relentless at the plate en route to a 9-5 victory at UC San Diego on Saturday.

The victory marks the seventh straight series victory for the Rainbow Warriors, who improved to 26-21 overall and 17-9 in Big West Conference play.

Saturday marked the second consecutive day the Rainbow Warriors had 15 total hits. Matt Wong, Scotty Scott and Nainoa Cardinez each blasted home runs, while Wong had a game-high four RBI. Additionally, leadoff hitter Jordan Donahue had a game-high four hits with two runs and a double.

UH starter Cade Halemanu earned his third win of the year after scattering eight hits and four strikeouts in six innings.

For the Tritons (23-29, 12-14 Big West), Zack Ernisse took the loss after allowing 11 hits and six runs in three innings.

The ‘Bows and Tritons wrap up their series on Sunday at 10 a.m. HST.