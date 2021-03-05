UH baseball breaks away late to rout HPU 14-3

The University of Hawaii baseball team used a nine-run seventh inning to pull away and rout Hawaii Pacific 14-3 at Les Murakami Stadium on Friday night.

A night after erupting for 14 hits, the Rainbow Warriors (3-2) had 12 hits against the Sharks (0-2) led by No. 2 and 3 hitters Adam Fogel and Kole Kaler, who had two hits each, Fogel had a game-high four RBIs, while Kaler blasted his first UH home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The ‘Bows were clinging to a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning before a nine-run explosion, which included a bases-clearing double by Fogel, put the game out of reach.

UH starter Cade Halemanu was pulled after 2.2 innings, allowing two runs with three hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Tai Atkins entered the game in relief for his season debut and allowed a run and two hits in 1.1 innings of work. From there, Buddie Pindel did the rest of the pitching and picked up the victory, tossing five scoreless innings with three strikeouts, allowing just two hits and a walk.

Daniel Cortez took the loss for Hawaii Pacific after giving up two runs and four hits in the fifth inning.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-2) and Sharks (0-1) will meet for Game 3 of the four-game series on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.