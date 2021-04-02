UH baseball blanked in series opener against UCSB

The University of Hawaii baseball team was held to three hits in a 3-0 loss to UC Santa Barbara as Gauchos starter Michael McGreevy struck out 10 Rainbow Warriors in a shutout.

The ‘Bows dropped to 11-8 overall and 3-6 in conference play, extending their losing streak to six. Adam Fogel had a team-high two hits for UH, while Scotty Scott had the team’s other hit. None of the hits were for extra bases.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Aaron Davenport took the loss for UH after surrendering three earned runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out four in 8.1 innings of work.

Zach Rodriguez had two hits for the Gauchos (16-7, 7-2 Big West), including a crucial two-RBI single that broke up a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

The ‘Bows and Gauchos will meet for a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon, starting at noon at Les Murakami Stadium. Both games will be broadcast on CBS 1500.