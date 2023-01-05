In his first public comments since announcing his retirement on Wednesday, University of Hawaii at Manoa athletics director David Matlin expressed gratitude in a Thursday media session towards a tenure that started in March 2015 and is set to end on June 2.

“I’ve aged a lot in the past eight years,” says University of Hawaii athletics director David Matlin after announcing his resignation yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YJuIqc3Wf0 — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) January 5, 2023 It wasn’t until a recent showing of Hamilton in Honolulu that Matlin decided to retire from his post as athletics director.

Matlin says he came to the decision to retire during a showing of Hamilton when it came to town. pic.twitter.com/jjE66fGYtv — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) January 5, 2023

Despite his planned retirement, Matlin reiterated that he will continue to apply himself in the AD role until June 2, the day he plans to formally step down.

There is no clear timeline for when UH will choose Matlin’s successor, nor is there a defined role for Matlin’s role in the search, although he says he is willing to help as much as he can.

Matlin will have been Hawaii’s athletics director for over eight years by the time his tenure is complete, during which he hired 16 head coaches. None were as polarizing locally as the decision to hire Todd Graham to lead the football program in January 2020. Graham resigned in January 2022 amid allegations of player mistreatment. Over the years, Matlin has staunchly defended his hiring of Graham, even after Graham had resigned.

Matlin also said whoever is chosen as the next Hawaii athletics director ‘must have a “has to have a heart for this place.”