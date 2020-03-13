UH athletics director David Matlin addresses state of program

On Friday, KHON2’s Ren Clayton caught up with University of Hawaii athletics director David Matlin to discuss the developments of the last two days that ended the seasons of UH’s winter and spring teams.

University of Hawaii athletics director David Matlin tells me the decision by the Big West to *cancel* instead of suspend the spring sports season was following the lead of the NCAA Championships and they are "airing on the side of caution." pic.twitter.com/zDuJ2U1hs1 — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) March 13, 2020

Matlin said that the Big West cancelling its sports for the winter and spring seasons on Friday was following the lead of the NCAA, who announced it was cancelling its championships for those sports on Thursday.

As for current UH seniors in spring sports who hope to gain another year of eligibility, Matlin said it’s an ongoing process and that the financial implications for that in the future could be an issue for the school.

Matlin also says that spring football for the UH football team has not yet been suspended or cancelled and has yet to be determined. The original dates were set to be from March 27 to April 25.

