UH announces full capacity for sporting events beginning on Nov. 3

The University of Hawaii has announced that it will have full capacity at its sporting events, beginning on Nov. 3.

It wasn’t long ago that fans were permitted to attend University of Hawaii sporting events in the current sports season. The first group of fans allowed to attend a Hawaii sporting event was during a UH women’s soccer match on Oct. 14 at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Back then, a crowd of up to 1,000 for outdoor crowds were allowed, while crowds of up to 500 were permitted for indoor sports such as UH women’s volleyball.

But starting on Nov. 3, full capacity crowds will be back in play for UH for the first time since March 2020.

UH’s announcement comes after Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Wednesday press conference detailed eased restrictions on Oahu, which includes full indoor and outdoor crowds for events as long as those who attend are masked and vaccinated against COVID-19. Blangiardi also says he plans to follow a blueprint laid out by UH football last weekend where fans in the stands were allowed to drink water but not served food in order to maximize mask wearing.