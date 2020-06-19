UFC’s Rachael Ostovich accepts USADA sanction after proving that she ingested tainted supplements

Hawaii’s Rachael Ostovich has received a suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

According to USADA officials, Ostovich tested positive for ostarine and GW1516 following an out-of-competition drug test on January 3. Both substances are banned at all times for athletes competing in the UFC. Ostovich, however, was able to prove that she ingested tainted supplements resulting in the flagging.

Ostovich was initially handed a one-year suspension but she has received a fourth-month credit due to time served under a provisional suspension.

Here is part of USADA’s statement.

“During an investigation into the circumstances of the positive test, Ostovich-Berdon identified a supplement she had tried which was analyzed at the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah. Although ostarine and GW1516 were not listed on the supplement label, the analysis revealed that the product contained ostarine and GW1516, the substances for which Ostovich-Berdon tested positive. The product label listed another prohibited substance, but Ostovich-Berdon did not realize at the time that it was prohibited. Consistent with other cases with similar circumstances, USADA determined that a small reduction from the default two-year period of ineligibility was justified.”

Ostovich will be eligible to return after Sept. 3, 2020. She was supposed to compete back in February at UFC Auckland before the failed drug test. Ostovich has not fought since January of 2019 when she lost to Paige VanZant.

