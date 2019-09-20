UFC president Dana White to feature Hawaii’s Trinity Kings 8 on ‘Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight’ series

Trinity Sport Combat’s “Trinity Kings 8” event is hitting the mainstream as UFC president Dana White will be coming to Honolulu not just to watch the fights, but feature the card and local talent on his Youtube series, “Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight.”

“I’m super excited,” said Trinity Sport Combat owner and founder, Robert Ostovich. “It’s actually something that we weren’t expecting so soon but we’re willing to take on that task and I think it’s going to be great for the local fighters of all islands. We have guys coming in from almost every island.”

The card is set to take place on October 12th at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. The card will not just be featured on White’s Youtube series, however, as it will also stream live on UFC Fight Pass around the world.

“A lot of these local fighters have to raise funds and pay for their own way to get up to an event that has (UFC) Fight Pass or some kind of broadcast. So to have it here locally, is huge,” Ostovich said. “It is a huge step and to have it here consistently now, people get to follow the Hawaii scene, which we have a very unique scene out here.”

In recent years, Hawaii MMA has exploded on the scene. And according to Ostovich, it only makes sense for fight fans and the UFC to wonder what makes Hawaii fighters so special.

“I think the world is curious where Max Holloway comes from, where all our local fighters – Yancy (Medeiros), obviously Rachael (Ostovich), what circuits they came from; what they’re used to competing out of,” he said. “Trinity is going to show our local scene. At the end of the day, it’s a huge opportunity. If there’s ever an event to come out to support, if you’re a casual fan or a hardcore fan, this is the event. Show Dana that we love MMA and we love the UFC.”

“Trinity Kings 8” takes place on Saturday, October 12th at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. Tickets are on sale here. A portion of the card will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.