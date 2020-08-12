UFC President Dana White says Hawaii’s Maki Pitolo will make quick return with August 22 booking

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 08: In this handout photo provided by UFC, (R-L) Maki Pitolo punches Darren Stewart of England in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 08, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Hawaii’s Maki Pitolo is looking to quickly rebound.

Just three days after suffering a loss, he’s been booked to return to the octagon on August 22.

UFC President Dana White made the announcement during the post fight press conference of Dana White’s Contender Series, revealing that Pitolo would face off against Impa Kasanganay who just earned his UFC contract earlier in the evening.

“He’s going to fight Pitolo,” White said. “Maki Pitolo, (who’s) from the Contender (Series), too.”

Kasangany, improved to 7-0 with a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Adams.

Pitolo (13-6) suffered a first-round submission loss to Darren Stewart this past Saturday.

The August 22 card will be headlined with Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar, and will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.