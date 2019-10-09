UFC President Dana White & global audience via UFC Fight Pass headlines ‘golden opportunity’ for Trinity Sport Combat on Saturday

It will be a Saturday night of incredible opportunity for mixed martial artists taking part in Trinity Sport Combat “Trinity Kings 8” at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

The Hawaii based promotion will make its global audience debut on UFC Fight Pass with UFC President Dana White in attendance, in hopes of extending a contract with the promotion as part of his ‘Lookin’ For a Fight’ series on the streaming platform.

The fight card which will feature 17-bouts begins at 4:00pm with the seven-fight main card set for 6:00pm.

In the main event, Alex Munoz (5-0) of Uriah Faber’s Team Alpha Male will face Troy Lamson (13-2) at lightweight.

The co-main event will feature Justus Faaiu as he battles the seasoned Chris Cisneros for the Trinity Sport Combat Super Fight championship Belt.

Among the local fighters also taking part in the main card will be Max Holloway’s training partner Cheyden Leialoha, Robby Ostovich, Ryan De La Cruz, Lawrence Collins, Daniel Friend, Joreome Macalino, Titus Strictland, among others.

For a complete look at the card, view Trinity Combat’s Instagram post below.

Tickets can be purchased at the Neal Blaisdell Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com