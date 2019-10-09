UFC President Dana White & global audience via UFC Fight Pass headlines ‘golden opportunity’ for Trinity Sport Combat on Saturday

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
UFC president Dana White on Holloway's current condition: 'He's not fine'

It will be a Saturday night of incredible opportunity for mixed martial artists taking part in Trinity Sport Combat “Trinity Kings 8” at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

The Hawaii based promotion will make its global audience debut on UFC Fight Pass with UFC President Dana White in attendance, in hopes of extending a contract with the promotion as part of his ‘Lookin’ For a Fight’ series on the streaming platform.

The fight card which will feature 17-bouts begins at 4:00pm with the seven-fight main card set for 6:00pm.

In the main event, Alex Munoz (5-0) of Uriah Faber’s Team Alpha Male will face Troy Lamson (13-2) at lightweight.

The co-main event will feature Justus Faaiu as he battles the seasoned Chris Cisneros for the Trinity Sport Combat Super Fight championship Belt.

Among the local fighters also taking part in the main card will be Max Holloway’s training partner Cheyden Leialoha, Robby Ostovich, Ryan De La Cruz, Lawrence Collins, Daniel Friend, Joreome Macalino, Titus Strictland, among others.

For a complete look at the card, view Trinity Combat’s Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram

Guys you don’t want to miss this night of action packed bouts! Every match has been hand picked by our team and every bout could be to close to call! That makes for a very exciting night of fights! We have a major lightweight main event that’s been getting the attention of many news and media outlets! This is what we need to get the local talent recognized not only nationally but World Wide! We have two super fight bouts lined up for the main and semi main events. The main event between Alex Munoz Vs Troy Lamson is for our 4th Trinity King World Super Fight Belt! And our Semi main event will feature Justus Faaiu as he battles the seasoned Chris Cisneros for the Trinity Sport Combat Super Fight championship Belt! The main card is stacked with talent from outer islands, Alaska, California and of course our local talent right from Oahu! As if that wasn’t enough we have some very interesting Amateur bouts and our Sport Combat youth division to kick off the night. Please share this post and spread the word that Dana White will be at the Blaisdell Arena filming his show Dana Whites “Looking for a Fight” Hawaii edition! So come out and show Dana that we are all in support of an official UFC Hawaii fight card! #trinitysportcombat #tk8

A post shared by Trinity Sport Combat (@trinitysportcombat) on

Tickets can be purchased at the Neal Blaisdell Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories