Fight week has arrived.

On Saturday, Waianae’s Max Holloway will take on Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight championship belt at UFC 276 in Las Vegas.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Holloway and Volkanovski have squared off twice, with Volkanovski narrowly winning both fights. The second bout between the two in particular attracted plenty of attention, as many believed Holloway won the fight.

Since July 2020, both fighters have had two separate fights, with the two going a combined 4-0. Holloway defeated Calvin Kattar in January 2021 and Yair Rodriguez last November, while Volkanovski defended his best successfully against Brian Oretega and Chan Sung Jung.

The main card of UFC 276 begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. HST on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The bout between Holloway and Volkanovski is the co-main event, along with the middleweight bout between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.