UFC bestows Waianae’s Max Holloway with prestigious Forrest Griffin Community Award

Adding to his long list of UFC honors, Waianae native Max Holloway was bestowed with the Forrest Griffin Community Award on Wednesday.

According to the UFC, the award recognizes “A UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.”

Holloway is just the second person to receive the award, which is hand-picked by UFC president Dana White. Dustin Poirier received the inaugural award in 2020.

“Max is not only an amazing athlete, but he’s also a great role model who enjoys giving back to his community,” White said in a press release. “Max does a great job of setting a positive example of how athletes can use their platforms to raise awareness for charities, while helping those who are less fortunate. It’s an honor to present him with this award.”

Particularly over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holloway has led community efforts to help those in need.

Following a controversial split decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski in the featherweight title fight at UFC 251 on July 11, 2020, Holloway’s first activity on social media was posting his fight kit for sale, with all proceeds going to the Hawaii Foodbank, which raised over $20,000 for the organization. He also joined the All 4 Hawaii Challenge with other professional athletes from Hawaii such as Carissa Moore, Shane Victorino and Zeke Lau, which encouraged fans to contribute to local food banks.

Holloway also made visits to multiple military bases across the United States and also visited children’s hospitals to meet with terminally ill children. In February, he partnered with the UFC to visit the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation in Southern Nevada and donated toys.

In April, Holloway was invited by the NFL to join its virtual Draft-a-Thon, where he aided in a fundraiser that helped raise north of $600,000 towards Feeding America, Mental Health America, The CDC Foundation and The Education Trust.

The Forrest Griffin Community Award was named after former UFC fighter Forrest Griffin, who was named the organization’s vice president of community outreach in 2013. According to the UFC, Griffin has fostered relationships with organizations such as Boys Town Nevada, Boys & Girls Clubs, St. Baldrick’s Foundation, The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, and Three Square Food Bank since then.

Winners of the Forrest Griffin Community Award will be awarded $25,000 to donate to a charity of his or her choice. Holloway has chosen to give the award money to the Boys and Girls Club in Waianae and its ‘What’s Next’ initiative.