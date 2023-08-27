Former University of Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning has turned heads with the San Francisco 49ers thus far, remaining with the team though multiple rounds of cuts.

Manning joined San Francisco as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, earning a contract after he tried out for the team. Since then, he has solidified himself as a young player to watch for them.

Due to the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, which granted an extra year to affected student-athletes, Manning was a five-year starter at left tackle for UH.

“It means a lot. It’s been five years in Hawaii, and I’m definitely I miss Hawaii,” Manning said. “I can’t wait to go back. I enjoyed playing. I enjoy playing football out there. There were so many opportunities where I could have left but I chose to stay there. I love the island and I’m real glad about it.

“It’s a blessing to have the support from the islands and stuff. I’ll always represent the islands, going out there and performing.”

San Francisco has potentially the league’s best blind side protector in Trent Williams, so Manning is unlikely to unseat him there. But during his predraft work, Manning trained at other spots along the offensive line, hoping one day that his versatility could pay off. It already appears to have paid dividends for him.

“I knew coming in that at anytime I could lose my spot being an undrafted free agent,” Manning said. “I came in on a tryout so I had a chip on my shoulder from the start. I just knew I got to make the most of this, man.

“I still don’t know what’s going to happen from here but I knew if I just worked, I put it all out there, that’s what I can do.”