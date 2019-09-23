UCF’s Huepel: Dillon Gabriel will not redshirt

UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, the 2018 Gatorade Hawaii High School Player of the Year, has nine touchdown passes in his first three games. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)GETTY IMAGES

For all the uncertainty there has been on a week-to-week basis surrounding UCF’s quarterback situation, one thing was made clear today: Dillon Gabriel will not redshirt.

UCF head coach Josh Heupel said in his weekly press conference this morning that his true freshman quarterback won’t be redshirted this season as the Knights approach Week 4.

“Dillon won’t redshirt, no,” Huepel said when asked by reporters about the former Mililani quarterback’s status moving forward.

Last season, the NCAA implemented a new rule that allowed players to play in four games during a season and still obtain their redshirt status. Before 2018, any appearance in a game would take away a player’s redshirt for the whole season.

Through three games this season, Gabriel has thrown for 1,057 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Knights will look to rebound against Connecticut this weekend after losing the program’s first regular season game since 2016 this past weekend in a loss to Pittsburgh.