UCF’s Heupel: Gabriel to play in first half against Florida Atlantic

After an impressive debut, UCF freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel will get another chance to prove himself on Saturday against Florida Atlantic.

The former Mililani standout will likely play in the first half against FAU in a rotation with Brandon Wimbush, according to UCF head coach Josh Heupel.

“I don’t see anything different here at this point,” Heupel said ahead of tomorrow’s game. “That will probably happen again this week.”

Wimbush got the start and went 12-of-23 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns against Florida A&M last week while Gabriel threw for 9-of-13 passing, 127 yards and three touchdowns.

“I think both of them have earned the opportunity to continue to play football for us,” Heupel said. “A lot of similarities and some unique differences, too, but as we continue to move forward, we’ll see all of those guys playing.”

How much Gabriel plays remains to be seen, but he has the opportunity to get more playing time as the Knights play FAU at 1 p.m. HT live on CBS Sports Network.