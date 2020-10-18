UCF falls to Memphis despite prolific performance from Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel

Memphis defensive lineman O’Bryan Goodson (1) drags down Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

UCF suffered its second loss of the season in a 50-49 shootout to Memphis despite a career day from sophomore quarterback and Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel completed 35 of his 49 passes for 601 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 12 times for 49 yards and an additional score for the Knights.

🚨 WILD STAT ALERT 🚨#Mililani's Dillon Gabriel has a enormous career day, accounting 650 yards of offense (601 Pass, 49 Rush), 6 total touchdowns, drove #UCF into FG range at the end of the game for the win….but it wasn't enough. Knights fall 50-49. #CFBHawaii pic.twitter.com/w6YmihOf55 — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) October 17, 2020

If you missed the @UCF_Football broadcast today, there was even more of a #Hawaii feel than normally. The Gabriel family, including #GoBows legend, Garrett Gabriel, made several cameos. DG celebrates w/ starting LG #Kamehameha's Lokahi Paoule after his rushing TD. #LoveToSeeIt pic.twitter.com/83J008fmmO — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) October 18, 2020

The Knights (2-2) had a chance to win in the end but kicker Daniel Obarski missed a 40-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

Next up for UCF is a home game against Tulane on Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. HST and will be televised on ESPN2.