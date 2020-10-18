UCF falls to Memphis despite prolific performance from Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel

UCF suffered its second loss of the season in a 50-49 shootout to Memphis despite a career day from sophomore quarterback and Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel completed 35 of his 49 passes for 601 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 12 times for 49 yards and an additional score for the Knights.
The Knights (2-2) had a chance to win in the end but kicker Daniel Obarski missed a 40-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
Next up for UCF is a home game against Tulane on Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. HST and will be televised on ESPN2.