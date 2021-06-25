U.S. Open champion Scott Simpson named new University of Hawaii men’s golf coach

Scott Simpson has been named the new University of Hawaii men’s golf coach.

Simpson has had a lengthy professional golf career, with winning the 1987 U.S. Open champion ranking as his top accomplishent.

Previously, Simpson was an assistant coach for the UH women’s golf team since 2019.

“I’d like to thank David Matlin for giving me the opportunity to lead this program,” Simpson said. “We share a vision for going forward and I’m so excited to join the UH Athletics ‘ohana. My goal is to help our men golfers learn, improve and grow in the classroom and on the course. We will work, prepare and compete hard while having a lot of fun. Go Rainbow Warriors!”

In his professional career, Simpson won seven times in a 27-year PGA Tour career, including the 1987 U.S. Open. He also recorded 15 runner-up finishes on tour and nine Top 10s in major tournaments. Among his other professional wins include three times on the Japan Tour and four Hawai‘i State Opens including back-to-back in 1993 and ’94.

Simpson joined the PGA Champions Tour in 2005 and won the 2006 Walmart First Tee Open.

The San Diego, Calif., native moved to Hawai‘i full-time in 2014. Upon his return, he was the head golf coach at Le Jardin Academy high school for two years and was involved with the Hawai‘i State Junior Golf Association and the First Tee Hawai‘i program. Simpson has also taught private lessons at Mid-Pacific Country Club and Hoakalei Country Club.

UH posted the job opening on June 1 after parting ways with Ronn Miyashiro, who was the head coach for the ‘Bows for 24 years.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Simpson was a two-time NCAA Championship medalist in 1976 and ’77 and won the Fred Haskins Award as the Collegiate Player of the Year in 1977. He was also a member of the United States Walker Cup team in 1977, the Ryder Cup in 1987, and the Kirin Cup in 1987.

Simpson is the program’s eighth head coach since turning Division I.