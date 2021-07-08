U.S. Olympic swimming team holds open practice at Punahou

The U.S. Olympic swimming team held an open practice at Punahou School on Thursday afternoon, making their first public appearance since arriving on the islands. The team leaves for Tokyo in preparation for the games, which begin on July 23.

The Olympic Games run from July 23 to Aug. 8 in Tokyo. The swimming portion of the competition will take place from July 24 to Aug. 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

“Everyone here has been awesome, from the people at our hotel to the fans that showed up to our practice this morning, everyone’s been so welcoming,” Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky said of the team’s Hawaii experience thus far. “We’re not going out a whole lot or doing a lot in the community but just the views we have from our hotel, it’s so nice and just a nice environment to start acclimating to the time zone getting closer to Tokyo and it’s been a really nice stop along the way. I know it will serve us well moving forward.”