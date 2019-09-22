Tyson Nam loses UFC debut to Pettis via unanimous decision

Tyson Nam’s UFC debut didn’t go as planned as the Waimanalo native lost to flyweight Sergio Pettis today by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) at UFC on ESPN+ 17 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Pettis (18-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) outpointed the 35-year-old Nam despite being the fighter on his backfoot for the majority of the three-round bout.

Nam (18-10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) took this fight against Pettis on short notice due to an injured Alex Perez.

Nam was the aggressor but failed to land anything significant on Pettis, who countered effectively to win over the judges. With the win, Pettis is now back in the win column after dropping his previous two bouts.