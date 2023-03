Kailua’s Tyson Nam lost his flyweight bout to Bruno Silva during the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 221 on Saturday afternoon.

Nam lost via technical submission in the second round.

Nam drops to 21-13-1 in his professional career.

UFC Fight Night 221 will end with a bantamweight contender bout between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan.