Kailua’s Tyson Nam will make his return to the UFC octagon on Saturday when he takes on Azat Maksum in a flyweight bout at the Apex.

Nam last fought on March 11, losing to Bruno Gustavo da Silva via technical submission in a rear-naked choke.

The fight between Nam (21-13-1) and Maksum will be a major test for Nam, as Maksum is currently an unblemished 16-0.

Prior to his fight against da Silva, Nam won a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus after a knockout victory over Ode’ Osbourne on Aug. 13, 2022.

Nam and Maksum’s bout will be the third fight of the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 224, which begins at 1 p.m. HST on Saturday on ESPN and ESPN+.