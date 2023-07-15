Kailua’s Tyson Nam fell to Azat Maksum at UFC Fight Night 224 in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in favor of Maksum via split decision. Maksum improves to 17-0 overall, while Nam falls to 21-14-1 in his MMA career.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The flyweight bout between Nam and Maksum was part of the UFC Fight Night 224 preliminary card. The main card features a women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva as the featured event.