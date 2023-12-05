Hawaii’s own Tyson Alualu, a Saint Louis School graduate, has signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions, marking his 14th season in the National Football League.

The 36-year-old defensive lineman, who was a first-round draft pick back in 2010, has made a significant impact in the league with 191 appearances, including 113 starts, during his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alualu, who did not sign with a team ahead of the 2023 season, has accumulated 416 tackles and 25 sacks in his NFL career.

Currently, the Detroit Lions are leading the NFC North Division with a 9-3 record.