Tyson Alualu returning to Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

After a change of heart, Tyson Alualu will not be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is instead returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal, the Saint Louis alum confirmed to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

Earlier this month, Alualu had agreed to rejoin the Jaguars, the same team that picked him 10th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. Alualu played for Jacksonville from 2010 to 2016 before joining the Steelers prior to the 2017 season.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

In 2020, Alualu was a key cog for the Pittsburgh defensive line at nose tackle. The team started red hot at 11-0 but fizzled down the stretch, closing the regular season at 12-4 and losing to the Cleveland Browns 48-37 in the first round of the playoffs.

Crazy backstory: Tyson Alualu was going to sign with the #Jaguars, but couldn’t make the trip after testing positive for COVID, per sources. He’d built his dream home in Pittsburgh, has kids in school, and with 10 days to think, he decided to stay. https://t.co/oeVQv9W2ie — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2021

“Crazy but best situation for me and my family,” Alualu texted DeMello on Saturday afternoon.