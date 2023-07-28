As the University of Hawaii football team transitions fully to the run and shoot offense for the 2023 season and beyond, sophomore running back Tylan Hines anticipates a big role in the offense as both a rusher and pass-catcher.

Hines, who changed his jersey number from 24 to 2 prior to the 2023 season, was the team’s second leading rusher with 634 yards on 83 carries and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022.

Arguably the team’s fastest player, the 5-foot-7 Texas native also caught nine passes for 82 yards. In 2023, he hopes to up his numbers as he takes on a bigger role in both the run and pass game.

“I just feel like it’s a more versatile number for me,” Hines said of his number change. “I like bouncing back between running back and receiver, and I (previously) had No. 24 and No. 25, those are running back numbers to me, so now I’m doing both. They just took away the last digit and I got No. 2 and I got some big shoes to fill.”

As he takes on a larger role in the team’s new offense, Hines says “I’m just going to try to execute whatever the plan they have for us. Everything’s going good, everybody is in their playbook, we just execute on the field. The energy is great, so looking pretty good right now.”