Two UH football games to appear on national television in 2020

The University of Hawaii football team will have two games shown live on national television during the 2020 season.

On Oct. 30, the Rainbow Warriors will have their road contest at Wyoming televised on FS1. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. HST. Then on Nov. 21, UH’s 6 p.m. home game against Boise State will be shown on CBS Sports Network. Fans currently do not have approval to attend Hawaii home football games.

The other six games for the ‘Bows on the 2020 schedule are expected to be televised locally via pay-per-view on Spectrum. Below is the full schedule for the season.

Date Opponent

Oct. 24 at Fresno State

Oct. 30 at Wyoming

Nov. 7 New Mexico

Nov. 14 at San Diego State

Nov. 21 Boise State

Nov. 28 Nevada

Dec. 5 at San Jose State

Dec. 12 UNLV

Home games bold

In other Hawaii football news, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, running back Miles Reed, defensive back Eugene Ford and safety Khoury Bethley have been named team captains for the upcoming season.