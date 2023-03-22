Two more University of Hawai’i men’s basketball players entered the transfer portal in the last two days.

Junior guard Amoro Lado was posted to the group that now is made up of nearly 800 players. Lado missed the last 24 games of the season due to a leg injury. In his UH career, Lado appeared in 36 games, averaging 4 points a game.

On Wednesday, Beon Riley became the fourth Rainbow Warriors to appear in the transfer portal. Riley was the ‘Bows first man off the bench this season, averaging 16 minutes a game in 30 contests. The California native was known for his energy and work ethic, scoring 5 points a game and collecting 4 rebounds.

Riley, Lado, Zoar Nedd, and Justus Jackson make up the four players in the portal, looking for other opportunities.