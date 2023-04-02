Two local golfers were victorious during Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt national finals at the storied Augusta National course in Augusta, Ga. on Sunday.

Only eight golfers were crowned on Sunday after 40 boys and 40 girls competed from a field that featured qualifiers at 342 different sites across the United States.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Laie’s Nealson Manutai won the Boys 10-11 championship, while Hilo’s Leo Saito won the Boys 12-13 division.

Drive, Chip and Putt is a free nationwide competition for youth golfers aged 7 to 15 sponsored by the PGA, USGA and The Masters Tournament. The competition is explanatory, where golfers drive, chip and putt during the competition.