Two in-state soccer stars sign to play at the University of Hawaii

Two girl’s soccer players from Hawaii signed on Wednesday to play college soccer at the University of Hawaii.

Kyanah Blas (Konawaena) and Amber Gilbert (Mililani) made their college plans official at the letter of intent signing day event at the Sheraton Waikiki put on by Education 1st.

Blas was the only Big Island student-athlete represented on Wednesday. She surprised herself with her level of play.

“I wasn’t really aiming D1 for myself,” said Blas. “I wasn’t really aiming high for myself. I was just thinking D2 and all that. Knowing that Manoa was looking at me during my high school season, it really meant a lot to me. It really opened my eyes that I could do much better than I put my standards to.”

Gilbert, a senior at Mililani High School has been dreaming of playing for the hometown – and state – team since she was little.

“That’s why I chose UH because I have a lot of friends that are staying here and I want them to come to my games and support me,” said Gilbert.