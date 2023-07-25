The wait is almost over for the University of Hawaii football team, which is set to hold its first practice of camp on Wednesday morning at the UH-Manoa campus.

Unlike 2022, there is no doubt who the team’s quarterback will be heading into 2023. The starter role will belong to junior Brayden Schager, who started multiple games in his first two years with the program but heads into his third year as a true bona fide under center for the Rainbow Warriors.

Schager, a Highland Park, Tx., native, has weathered many ups and downs during his time at UH. From shocking departures to inspiring arrivals, the ‘Bows have gone 9-17 during Schager’s two years at UH.

Reflecting on his journey, Schager said, “It’s been a crazy road to get to this point with a lot of trials and tribulations along the way,” Schager said. “I never would have imagined it would have been like this, but I’m so thankful for it and for the process.”

Following a 3-10 campaign in Timmy Chang’s first year at the helm, the team quickly transitioned to spring practice in the beginning of February in order to make room for upgrades at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Starting in 2023, Hawaii will return back to the run-and-shoot offense, a philosophy that has proven to be successful in Manoa.

As he grasped a new offense, Schager was also putting in work in the weight room, gaining 20 pounds of muscle. The dedication has translated to the field, where he emerged as a leader during player-run practices.

By all accounts, the reintroduction of the run-and-shoot is a welcome one in the islands. At UH, it’s led to 11 winning seasons and 10 bowl games over three different coaching tenures, spanning from June Jones in 1999 to Greg McMackin to Nick Rolovich in 2019.

“I’ve been having a lot of fun with the run-and-shoot. I think it fits me well,” Schager said. “Any quarterback’s dream is to throw the ball as much as we do.”

Before returning to Hawaii for his third season of college ball, Schager participated in the sixth annual Buddy Bowl, a game created by Schager and his sister in their hometown of Highland Park. The event allows disabled students to experience the pride and pageantry of prep football.

“Being around those kids is a blessing,” Schager said. “It’s their one day a year to be just like everybody else and have that football experience. It shows you what’s bigger than football and just makes you grateful for every day.”

Born and raised in Texas, Schager felt an immediate connection to the islands when he arrived two years ago and feels as though he’s found a second home.

“I love the whole spirit and the family atmosphere here,” he said. “We’re playing for the whole state, and I know how much they want us to succeed. I think we’re close and once we get there, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”