Tua’s Tide ranked third in first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season

Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State are the top four in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season.

Three of the top four teams feature at least one player on the roster from Hawaii.

Ohio State – Enokk Vimahi (OL / Kahuku)

LSU – Breiden Fehoko (DL / Farrington)

Alabama – Tua Tagovailoa (QB / Saint Louis) Taulia Tagovailoa (QB / Kapolei) Drew Kobayashi (WR / Saint Louis)

Next up were defending national champion Clemson, Georgia and Oregon. The 13-member committee will produce four more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The top four in the selection committee’s initial rankings have never all reached the semifinals in the playoff’s five-year history. Eleven of the 20 teams that started in the top four of the CFP rankings have reached the playoff, but, oddly, never the team ranked third.

More from Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama practice this afternoon: #RollTide pic.twitter.com/rcsTe7c3Iv — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) November 4, 2019

Alabama and LSU will face off this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a high ankle sprain three weeks ago, will be a game time decision according to head coach Nick Saban.