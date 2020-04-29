Tua Town: Hawaii’s Tagovailoa brings new hope to Miami Dolphins

Miami officially became Tua Tagovailoa’s newest destination when he became the fifth overall pick of the NFL Draft by the Dolphins last Thursday.

When Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade welcomed Tagovailoa to South Beach on Twitter, it felt like a passing of the torch: Miami is now Tua’s town.

The last 5th overall pick to Miami did some cool things. Congrts @Tuaamann can’t wait to watch your journey. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 24, 2020

To the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, Tagovailoa’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time.

“He is going to be the face,” Schad told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “In fact, they’ve already begun using Tua to sell season tickets, which is incredible considering he might not play at all next year considering redshirt is an option.”

Just as Tagovailoa’s ascension from the youth, high school and college ranks was years in the making, so was the Dolphins’ pursuit of the lefty from Ewa Beach.

A hip fracture that ended Tagovailoa’s collegiate career at Alabama may have eventually taken his name out of consideration for the top pick to the Cincinnati Bengals, but it may have also been the very incident that allowed him to fall to the Dolphins at pick No. 5 without the organization having to surrender any additional picks.

Since Dan Marino’s retirement in 1999, the Dolphins have had 21 different starting quarterbacks. As Schad eluded to earlier, Tagovailoa may not even play in 2020 as a precaution. Regardless of when he does play, the Dolphins believe they’re set at the position for the next decade and beyond. The ultimate goal is bring a Super Bowl to the organization, a feat that has only been accomplished in 1972 and 1973.

“He’s why the organization tore down the studs,” Schad said. “They got rid of everybody who was over the age of 30. The owner, Stephen Ross, went to Tua’s college games. The fact that they were able to get him with the fifth pick in large part because of Tua’s injury really, really worked out for them. This is an organization that needed a championship level quarterback. They think that Tua is the guy that can deliver them a championship.”

The stars may have aligned for a partnership between Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, but the franchise also made sure to do their own due diligence to make sure Tagovailoa was still the right guy. As evidenced by Thursday’s events, the belief is still there.

“He filled a lot of the criteria for the quarterback position,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said on a conference call to reporters. “Good player, good person, leadership qualities. We’re very happy to pick him.”

Even if there were four players selected before Tagovailoa, he appears to be the most marketable player in his draft class. He’s already announced endorsement deals with Bose, Muscle Milk, Wingstop, Adidas, Lowe’s, Gillette, Hulu, Verizon, FedEx and Call of Duty, and doesn’t appear to be done.

“I think his positive vibes, his positive energy, the fact that he’s always smiling, it’s going to really endear him to the Miami fans very quickly,” Schad said. “I think culturally, there are some similarities (between Florida and Hawaii).”

When Tagovailoa gets to Miami, he won’t be the only athlete with Hawaii ties in the area. Kamehameha graduate Kamu Grugier-Hill signed with the Dolphins in March. Additionally, fellow Saint Louis alum Jordan Yamamoto enjoyed a successful rookie year as a starting pitcher with the Miami Marlins in 2019.

Yamamoto believes that when Tagovailoa gets to Miami, he’ll fit in like a glove.

“Because of the way he grew up, the way he was raised, the way he goes out, he’s gonna be well-known throughout the community just by the community service and the acts he does for everybody, just by that giving heart he has,” Yamamoto said.