Tua time in Miami: Dophins name Tagovailoa starting QB

It’s officially Tua time in Miami.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have decided to make Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback. This comes after the Saint Louis and Alabama alum made his NFL debut on Sunday, completing both of his passes for a total of nine yards in a 24-0 win over the New York Jets.
The Dolphins are on a bye this coming week and next take the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. HST.
Prior to Sunday’s win against the Jets, Tagovailoa had not played in a game since a hip fracture he suffered against Mississippi State on Nov. 16, 2019. He has since recovered.