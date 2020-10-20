Tua time in Miami: Dolphins name Tagovailoa starting QB

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on after making his first career complete pass during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 24-0. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s officially Tua time in Miami.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins have decided to make Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback. This comes after the Saint Louis and Alabama alum made his NFL debut on Sunday, completing both of his passes for a total of nine yards in a 24-0 win over the New York Jets.

The Dolphins are on a bye this coming week and next take the field against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. HST.

Prior to Sunday’s win against the Jets, Tagovailoa had not played in a game since a hip fracture he suffered against Mississippi State on Nov. 16, 2019. He has since recovered.