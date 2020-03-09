Tua Tagovailoa’s hip ‘very good with no concerns’

During a Feb. 25 interview at the NFL Combine, Tua Tagovailoa circled March 9 as the day that he would be medically cleared.

Monday was that day, and the news surrounding the former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback is ‘very good with no concerns,’ according to NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport. Tagovailoa fractured his hip on Nov. 18, 2019 against Mississippi State in what was his final collegiate game.

Rapoport also says that Tagovailoa has also started to drop back and throw, as well as doing some low-impact running as he works his way back with light drills.

April 9 remains Tagovailoa’s target date for a personal pro day, as he will not be fully ready physically for Alabama’s pro day on March 24. Tagovailoa was a non-physical participant of the 2020 NFL Combine, where he had interviews with media and other NFL teams.