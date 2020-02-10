Tua Tagovailoa’s CT scan on hip injury ‘was as positive as possible’

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: University of Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa speaks onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Nearly three months have passed since former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury against Mississippi State on Nov 16, 2019.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on Monday that the Saint Louis product and Ewa Beach native’s three-month check-up went “as positive as possible” in terms of range of motion and that the fracture in his hip has healed.

From NFL Now: An important health update for #Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa, who had his three-month CT scan today and is a month or so away from football activities. pic.twitter.com/8f7v2Gafcq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2020

Rapoport also says that Tagovailoa is about a month or so away from football activities. Tagovailoa will be present at the NFL Combine, which takes place from Feb. 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis, but he will not participate in football activities.

Alabama’s Pro Day is set to take place on March 24, but it is unknown at this time if Tagovailoa will participate.

Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, previously said he hopes Tagovailoa can throw in front of teams in April ahead of the draft, which takes place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas.