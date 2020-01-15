Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to throw in April, says report

Despite his college career getting cut short by a hip injury, Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to throw in April.

Leigh Steinberg, Tagovailoa’s agent, told AL.com that Tagovailoa should have a throwing session in front of about 40 NFL scouts, where he will make 60-80 throws.

Tagovailoa declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Jan. 6, forgoing his final year of college eligibility. He signed with Steinberg shortly after.

It is unclear at this time where exactly Tagovailoa would be holding his session. The NFL Combine will be held from Feb. 23 to March 2. As AL.com noted, Alabama’s pro day will be held in March, meaning Tagovailoa would not participate in it.