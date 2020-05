New Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a new jersey number.

The former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback, who was the fifth overall selection in April’s NFL Draft, will don No. 1 for the Dolphins.

For the Audience of 1🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZYXaYVD1R — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 6, 2020

Tagovailoa wore No. 13 at both Saint Louis and Alabama. But 13 is retired by the Dolphins franchise in honor of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.