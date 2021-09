MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins is helped off the field in the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback and Saint Louis alum Tua Tagovailoa has been placed on injured reserve after X-rays revealed broken ribs earlier in the week.

Because he’s on the IR list, Tagovailoa will miss a minimum of three games.

The Dolphins will face the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota, another Saint Louis alum, is on injured reserve as well with a quadriceps injury.