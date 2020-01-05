Tua Tagovailoa to announce NFL decision on Monday morning in Alabama

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nearly four years after making his commitment to the University of Alabama in the KHON2 Studio, Saint Louis graduate Tua Tagovailoa will make his newest ‘big decision’ on Monday as the quarterback will announce his plans for the 2020 season.

Alabama said on Sunday that Tagovailoa and head coahc Nick Saban have set an 7:00 am HST press conference on Monday for the quarterback to discuss his plans for the 2020 season.

Tagovailoa who remains in recovery following surgery to repair a dislocated hip suffered against Mississippi State earlier this season will either declare for the NFL Draft or return for his senior season with the Crimson Tide.

Tagovailoa was certainly expected to be a top-five NFL draft pick before the injury. However, questions remain regarding how he will recover from the injury, although Alabama doctors announced shortly after surgery that a ‘full recovery’ is expected.

In 32 career games, Tagovailoa had thrown 87 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, having won a national championship in his freshman season as title game MVP, and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up as a sophomore.

In his injury-shortened junior season, The former Cover2 Mariota and Kaulukukui Award winner was named Co-Polynesian Player of the Year, an All-SEC second-team honoree by both the league coaches and the Associated Press, and became the Crimson Tide’s career touchdown responsibility leader with 96 (87 passing, nine rushing). His career passing touchdowns (87) passed AJ McCarron’s previous mark of 77.

Tagovailoa was ranked as the number-two draft eligible quarterback behind reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU.