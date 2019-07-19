Tua Tagovailoa talks learning from title game loss, brother Taulia

College football season is coming faster than one can keep up with. The betting favorite to win the national championship is currently a tie between – who else – Clemson and Alabama – last years title matchup.

Saint Louis grad and Crimson Tide star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did the rounds at SEC Media Day and he talked about how he’s spinning the championship game loss to a positive.

“Coming off that loss to Clemson… earlier in my freshman year we won the national championship… I think they were both good,” explained Tagovailoa. “I know that sounds weird; to lose. But when you win it’s a great feeling. When you lose it isn’t a great feeling. It was good that we lost because what can you learn if you keep winning. You can’t learn as much. So, being that we lost, I think it was a good experience for our team entirely because a lot of us have come back. It’s something that you don’t take for granted now. Winning isn’t something that you should take for granted. How we go about doing things now and where we’re going with this is how we take ownership of our team as far as the leaders in the team.”

Tua’s younger brother Taulia has joined the team, also at the quarterback position.

“We can to this thing where on the field it’s business,” said Tua about the mindset in practice with the former Kapolei QB. “He gotta work. I gotta work. Everyone’s working for a job. Off the field that’s my brother. That’s someone I gotta take care of. I gotta l love on him. If he needs anything I’m going to be there for him. It’s kind of like there’s a switch that goes on on the field and there’s a switch that goes off off.”

Alabama starts its season on August 31st against duke.