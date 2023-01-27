Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol even weeks before his third NFL season came to an end.

The Saint Louis School alumnus and Ewa Beach native has not played since a Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers in which his the back of his head hit the ground on a play, though he went on to finish the game.

The Miami Dolphins were eliminated from the AFC playoffs on Jan. 15 by the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was not cleared at the time.

Tagovailoa was selected as a first alternate to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. With Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes (two of the three original AFC Pro Bowl quarterbacks selected) set to play on the AFC championship on Sunday, Tagovailoa was set to step in and claim a Pro Bowl spot for the first time in his career.

But like his first NFL playoff game, it will have to wait.