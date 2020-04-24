Tua Tagovailoa selected by Miami Dolphins in NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins.

In the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, the former Saint Louis School and Alabama quarterback was selected by the Dolphins as the fifth overall pick.

Injury concerns persisted throughout the pre-draft process after a hip fracture Tagovailoa suffered in November, but the Dolphins saw fit to select the Ewa Beach native.

He is the first player with Hawaii ties to be selected in the first round since Punahou’s DeForest Buckner was picked seventh overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

Tagovailoa is also the highest quarterback from Hawaii selected since Saint Louis’ Marcus Mariota went second overall to the Tennessee Titans in 2015.