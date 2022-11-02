Hawaii’s Tua Tagovailoa has been named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback received the honor on Wednesday after beating out Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray of the Cardinals.

Tagovailoa completed 29-of-36 passes for 382 yards with three touchdowns in Miami’s 31-27 win over Detroit on Sunday which improved the Dolphins record to 5-3, but 5-0 in games started and finished by the previously injured quarterback.

Dating back to last season, Tua is now 11-and-2 in his last 13 games as a starter for the franchise and part of his media availability on Wednesday, did not shy away from revealing the confidence that he and the team has in their potential.

“I think throughout OTAs and training camp we could see the potential we have as a team, we’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here or going to a playoff game, hopefully winning a playoff game, yeah, I have full belief we are capable,” said Tagovailoa.

Tua currently ranks at the top of the NFL in Quarterback Rating at 112.7 and number-one in yards per attempt with 9.02 and when asked what area of his game he improved on most this season and what he is hoping to improve on moving forward, he provided a little bit of ‘shade’ for those questioning his arm strength.

“I think I’ve grown a lot with the deep balls, huh? Don’t we think?” said Tua with a chuckle.

“That was probably a subtle jab, but it was a jab.”

Up next for Tua and the Dolphins will be a road game against the Bears on Sunday.