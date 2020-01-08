Tua Tagovailoa selected as honorary captain for 2020 Polynesian Bowl next week

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Saint Louis graduate and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named an honorary captain for the 2020 Polynesian Bowl next week at Aloha Stadium.

Tagovailoa, who announced that he will forgo his senior season with the Crimson Tide to enter the NFL Draft, will be joined by Iowa defensive End A.J. Epenesa as the game’s honorary captains.

The fourth Polynesian Bowl is set for January 18, 2020, with nearly 100 of the top prep players in the country participating.

Tagovailoa, will be the honorary captain for Team Mauka, which will be coached by Steve Spurrier. The Ewa Beach native was selected to the inaugural game back in 2017 but did not play in it since he had already enrolled at the University of Alabama.

Tagovailoa will also be honored before the game as he will accept Co-Polynesian College Football Player of the Year honors with University of Oregon Offensive Lineman Penei Sewell at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner next Friday.

Tagovailoa, who won the award in 2018, threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions on the season. He led the nation with a 206.93 passer rating, and also ranked among the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks in yards per passing attempt (11.3, 2nd), passing yards per game (315.6, 4th), passing touchdowns (33, T-6th) and completion percentage (71.4, 6th).

Epenesa prepped at Edwardsville (Ill.) and starred in the first Polynesian Bowl in 2017, where he was one of two MVPs selected and the defensive player of the game before he went on to Iowa. Epenesa has not announced his intentions for the fall. He will be the honorary captain for Team Makai, which will be coached by Frank Beamer.

For more information on the Polynesian Bowl and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, click here.