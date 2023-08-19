Playing in his first game since entering concussion protocol to end his 2022 campaign, Saint Louis alumnus and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailoa took his first game snaps of 2023 for the Miami Dolphins under center on Saturday.

Tagovailoa played two series in Miami’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, completing five of his seven pass attempts for a total of 61 yards.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After throwing an interception on the first drive, Tagovailoa recovered by leading the Dolphins on a touchdown drive, ending with a two-run by Raheem Mostert.

Backups Skylar Thompson and Mike White played quarterback the rest of the way for the Dolphins, who won 28-3.

Miami wraps up its regular season on Aug. 26 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In other Hawaii quarterback news around the league, it was announced on Friday that Pearl City Jordan Ta’amu signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Ta’amu spent the spring playing in the XFL for the D.C. Defenders.