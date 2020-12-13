Tua Tagovailoa scores three touchdowns as Dolphins fall short to Chiefs

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs with the quarterback keeper as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) is late with the tackle, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Saint Louis alum and Ewa Beach native Tua Tagovailloa scored three touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in a narrow 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Tagovailoa completed 28 of his 48 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for his first career score.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

As surprise playoff contenders, the Dolphins headed into their Week 14 matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs for a litmus test and almost passed.

Miami started the scoring on Tagovailoa’s 7-yard Mike Gesicki with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.

The Dolphins then extended their lead to 10-0 on Jason Sanders’ 31-yard field goal in the second quarter. But the Chiefs exploded, scoring 30 unanswered points, which ended with All-Pro Chris Jones sacking Tagovailoa for a safety to make the game 30-10 midway through the third quarter. During that run, Tagovailoa threw his first career interception to Tyann Mathieu, who like Jones, is also an All-Pro.

Chris Jones closes in for the safety 🙏 #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #KCvsMIA on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/tvMsTDEOAi pic.twitter.com/c9ISxKeR8F — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2020

Tagovailoa connected with Gesicki for a 29-yard score in the fourth quarter. On the team’s next offensive possession, a 1-yard quarterback sneak cut the deficit to 30-24.

The Dolphins could get no closer than six points after that, as the teams exchanged field goals to make the game’s final score.

2018 NFL MVP and 2020 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of his 34 passes for two touchdowns and 393 yards, but he also threw three interceptions. The Chiefs (12-1) clinched the AFC West with the win. While the Dolphins (8-5) remain in the playoff hunt, they missed out on an opportunity to close the gap in the AFC East, which is currently led by the 9-3 Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins will now shift their focus to a Dec. 20 game against the New England Patriots (6-7). The game kicks off at 8 a.m. HST and will be televised on CBS.