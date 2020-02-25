Tua Tagovailoa says he could be ‘full go’ in less than two weeks

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

During a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that on March 9, he’ll get medical clearance from doctors.

Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury on Nov. 18 which required multiple surgeries. As a result, he is not competing in any of the physical aspects of the combine.

Alabama’s pro day will take place on March 24, but Tagovailoa says he has targeted April 9 for a pro day of his own, where he’ll throw in front of scouts.

The 2020 NFL Combine runs from Feb. 23 to March 2 in Indianapolis, while the 2020 NFL Draft takes place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Stay updated with KHON2’s continuing coverage of Hawaii athletes during the pre-draft process.

