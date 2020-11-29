Tua Tagovailoa ruled out against New York Jets with thumb injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins walks off after their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled inactive prior to the Miami Dolphins’ Week 12 game against the New York Jets due to a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

The lefty from Ewa Beach and Saint Louis has completed 60 of his 97 passes for 602 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions this season, going 3-1 as a starter.

Last week, Tagovailoa was dealing with a sore foot leading up to Miami’s game against the Denver Broncos, a 20-13 loss. Tagovailoa completed 11 of his 20 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown before getting pulled for Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter, but coach Brian Flores said the move was not due to the foot injury.

Fitzpatrick will be the starter for the Dolphins against the 0-10 Jets. The 15-year veteran was the team’s starter for the first six games of the season before Tagovailoa was named the new starter during the team’s bye week.